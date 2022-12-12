Jury sides with CPS over former Chicago principal suing for defamation

A federal jury has sided with Chicago Public Schools against a former Lincoln Park High School principal in his defamation suit.

John Thuet claimed he was unfairly fired and defamed by Chicago Public Schools amid a student sex scandal nearly three years ago.

Thuet’s attorneys said the damage to his reputation from his ouster has prevented him from working in education.

However, after just a few hours of deliberations, the jury decided he had not been defamed.

Thuet's legal team issued this statement reading in part:

"While we are obviously disappointed with today’s verdict, Thuet is grateful that during the trial every member of the CPS administration who testified had to admit, under oath, that HE was never alleged to have engaged in any sexual misconduct .... and THAT he was never alleged to have engaged in any retaliation against anyone – student or adult – at Lincoln Park High School."