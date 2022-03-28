Jury will soon decide fate of Orland Park man accused of killing pregnant mom, her 3 sons in crash

The fate of an Orland Park man accused of killing a mother and her three children will soon be in the hands of a jury.

On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments in the trial of Sean Woulfe.

Last week, Woulfe told jurors he was driving at nearly 85 miles per hour when he hit the family's van, killing 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, her three sons, and her unborn child in 2017.

On Friday, the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses.

The crash happened in rural Beecher near Corning Road and Yates Avenue. Prosecutors say Woulfe blew through a stop sign.

The family was heading to Bible camp. Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

The state's key witness who was working in a field has already testified that he remembers seeing Schmidt pass by and then hearing a loud boom.

Woulfe, who's been free on bond, faces 16 counts of reckless homicide.