Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax trial expected to resume on Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Jussie Smollett
FOX 32 Chicago

Jussie Smollett trial: Prosecution rests its case

The special prosecutor in the trial of Jussie Smollett rested his case Thursday evening.

CHICAGO - The trial of actor Jussie Smollett, accused of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago, is expected to resume again on Monday.

There was no court on Friday. Smollett’s defense team began calling witnesses late Thursday, including his former music manager Brandon Moore, who testified he was on the phone with the actor when the alleged attack occurred and heard someone use a gay slur and then scuffling.

Moore said the actor told him he’d been jumped and "sounded panicked" and "out of breath" as he ran back home.

Late Thursday, Judge James Linn told jurors, who have been working nearly 12-hour days, that the trial would resume on Monday and potentially end on Tuesday.

The two brothers who police said helped Smollett stage the beating testified Thursday that Smollett had recruited them and choreographed the attack.

