Jussie Smollett trial: Abimbola Osundairo takes the stand, describes days leading up to alleged attack

As the second day of witness testimony wrapped in the trial of Jussie Smollett, new details emerged about the days leading up to – and the night of – the alleged fake hate crime against the actor.

One of the Osundairo brothers, who allegedly helped the former ‘Empire’ star stage a hate crime against himself, took the stand as a key witness for Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Abimbola Osundairo testified for more than four hours Wednesday.

He told the jury how the attack was allegedly planned and executed, and described the "dry-run" he said Smollett asked him to do.

In January 2019, Osundairo stated that Smollett, who he considered a close friend, asked him and his brother, Olabinjo, to help stage the attack.

This, after Osundairo said Smollett felt the television studio where they worked was not taking a piece of hate mail seriously.

Osundairo said Smollett orchestrated the attack – asking the brothers to yell derogatory names at him, beat him up enough to cause bruising, put a noose around his neck, and pour bleach on him.

Osundairo told the jury Smollett gave him $100 to purchase the supplies and said they went through a "dry-run" in Streeterville a day earlier. He also testified that he felt "indebted" to Smollett and agreed to the plan because he thought Smollett could help further his own acting career.

On the day of the dry-run, Osundairo said Smollett gave him a check for $3,500.

The 39-year-old actor, whose career was tarnished as a result of the criminal charges, faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police.

His defense team maintains that he was the "real victim" of a crime, and argues the check was for fitness and nutrition plans.

A Chicago police detective also testified Wednesday. She said Smollett stated he was upset the alleged attack was not captured by surveillance cameras.

The jury, on Wednesday, was dismissed at 7 p.m. Osundairo will return to the stand Thursday morning for cross-examination. His brother is also expected to testify during the trial.

The judge anticipates closing arguments will take place on Monday.