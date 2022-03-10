Jussie Smollett reacts to jail sentence for staging hate crime: 'I am not suicidal'

Ex-Empire actor Jussie Smollett will be required to serve the first 150 days of his sentence in the Cook County Jail.

Judge James Linn also sentenced him to 30 months of probation, and said the actor will have to pay restitution of $120,106 to the city of Chicago, along with paying a $25,000 fine.

After delivering his decision, the judge asked Smollett if he had any questions.

"I would just like to say to you, Your Honor, that I am not suicidal. That's what I would like to say," said Smollett. "I am not suicidal."

Smollett's voice began to rise, saying once again, "I am not suicidal."

"I am innocent, and I am not suicidal," the actor said. "If I did this, then that means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBTQ community."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The actor continued on to say that he respected the judge and the jury, but he was innocent of this crime.

"If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself," said Smollett. "And you must all know that."

The judge then denied Smollett's lawyers request for suspension of the jail sentence in light of the notice of them filing an appeal.

MORE: Jussie Smollett sentencing: Supporters write letters to judge asking for leniency for ex-Empire actor

"The wheels of justice turn slowly, and sometimes the hammer of justice has to fall, and it's falling right here, right now," said Judge James Linn.

Smollett was then remanded to the custody of the sheriff.

Advertisement

He raised his fist as he walked out of the courtroom, yelling "I am not suicidal."