Justice for Paige Donahue: Wheaton police renew plea for information in unsolved fatal hit-and-run

Eight months after a young woman was killed and left on the side of the road in suburban Wheaton, there are still no arrests.

Now, the police are once again asking for your help.

On Jan. 2, 31-year-old Paige Donahue was struck by a car near Roosevelt Road and Crest Street.

Donahue didn't live far and had just stopped at the nearby 7-Eleven. Loved ones say she had epilepsy and didn't drive because of it.

Just after 8 p.m., multiple passerbys called 911 to report seeing Donahue in the middle of the road.

Police say good Samaritans rushed to her aid until paramedics arrived, but it was too late.

The driver responsible for striking her didn't stop and with no surveillance video of the car's license plates, detectives are asking for the public to think back to that day.

Any information you have or think you may have about this case can be shared with Wheaton police anonymously at 800 222 8477.