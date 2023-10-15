Justin Fields pulled from Vikings game after suffering hand injury
CHICAGO - Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields was taken out of Sunday's game against the Vikings after he suffered an injury to his hand.
Bears Communications tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Field's return to the game was questionable due to an injury to his right hand.
Moments later it was decided that Fields could not return.
The injury happened with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.