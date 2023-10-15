Expand / Collapse search

Justin Fields pulled from Vikings game after suffering hand injury

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields was taken out of Sunday's game against the Vikings after he suffered an injury to his hand.

Bears Communications tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Field's return to the game was questionable due to an injury to his right hand. 

Moments later it was decided that Fields could not return. 

The injury happened with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 