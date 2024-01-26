Expand / Collapse search
Justin Timberlake returns to Chicago as part of world tour

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Expand

CHICAGO - Justin Timberlake will be coming to the United Center this summer as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. 

Timberlake's show will take place on Friday, June 21. It is his first tour in five years.

Timberlake's tour will comes on the heels of the release of his upcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which is set to drop on March 15.

The tour promises to showcase a mix of Timberlake's latest hits, including his newest single "Selfish," along with previous fan favorites.

Tickets for the Chicago concert will be available starting with a fan club presale on Monday. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, followed by Verizon customers on the same day. General ticket sales will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on JustinTimberlake.com

In addition to the concert, fans will have the opportunity to enhance their evening with a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including exclusive access to the VIP Stage Bar section and specially designed VIP gift items.

Justin Timberlake tour

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 
Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose 
Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum 
Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 
Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 
Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 
Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 
Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 
Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 
Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 
Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 
Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 
Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center 
Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 
Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 
Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 
Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 
Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena