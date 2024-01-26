Justin Timberlake returns to Chicago as part of world tour

article

Justin Timberlake will be coming to the United Center this summer as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Timberlake's show will take place on Friday, June 21. It is his first tour in five years.

Timberlake's tour will comes on the heels of the release of his upcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which is set to drop on March 15.

The tour promises to showcase a mix of Timberlake's latest hits, including his newest single "Selfish," along with previous fan favorites.

Tickets for the Chicago concert will be available starting with a fan club presale on Monday. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, followed by Verizon customers on the same day. General ticket sales will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on JustinTimberlake.com

In addition to the concert, fans will have the opportunity to enhance their evening with a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including exclusive access to the VIP Stage Bar section and specially designed VIP gift items.

Justin Timberlake tour

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena