Juvenile charged in stabbing death of Schaumburg man

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Schaumburg man.

Schaumburg police arrested the suspect on Monday. He is not being named because he is a juvenile.

The stabbing took place on Sept. 28 in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. Manuel Porties was identified as the victim who died in the assault.

Police say while felony charges were initially denied because of insufficient evidence, detectives continued to investigate and brought forth new evidence.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office approved a charge of one felony count of first-degree murder.

"I am grateful that the continued diligence and investigative work of our detectives helped to bring justice for the Porties family," said Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect will appear in court for his bond hearing on Nov. 16.

Advertisement

"The Schaumburg detectives and the Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney's collaboration on this case is an example of the system working effectively to bring justice for the Porties family and the people of Cook County," said Cook County State’s Attorney Foxx. "We are incredibly grateful for the thoroughness and dedication of the Schaumburg Police Department.