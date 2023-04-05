Juvenile charged with bringing handgun to Highland Park high school

A juvenile is accused of bringing a handgun to a Highland Park high school Tuesday morning, forcing a heavy police response and lockdown.

The juvenile has been charged with possession of a firearm in a school and disorderly conduct.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police arrived at Township High School District 113 located at 433 Vine Ave. after receiving an anonymous tip that a student was in possession of a gun.

As officers were investigating the tip, a student came forward and said they had seen a student with a gun.

No shots were fired, but students and staff were ordered to remain in place while police secured the building, according to a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The student who allegedly had the gun was identified and security footage showed he and another student had left the building.

Originally, police said five students were taken into custody. However, the department has now clarified that the individuals were being questioned as potential witnesses.

Only one person has been charged in connection to this incident.

Additionally, police say it has been determined that there was not a plot by multiple individuals to engage in violence at the school.