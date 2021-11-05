K9 helps apprehend suspects wanted for Calumet City homicide

Two suspects wanted for a homicide that occurred in Calumet City were arrested Friday morning.

At about 12:13 a.m., the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network broadcasted information involving a suspect vehicle wanted by the Calumet City Police Department, Illinois State Police said.

The suspect vehicle entered onto Interstate 94 northbound at 130th Street.

The ISP Air Operations unit along with special enforcement details in the area were able to track the vehicle and give location updates to police.

The suspect vehicle exited I-94 at 67th Street and was involved in a four-unit personal injury crash, ISP said.

K9 Kobra | ISP

One male suspect attempted to flee the scene, and an ISP K9 officer deployed his canine.

K9 Kobra apprehended the suspect, and the second suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Two weapons were recovered during the incident, ISP said.

A female passenger involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No other injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

The suspect apprehended by K9 Kobra was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the apprehension.

Both suspects were turned over to the Calumet City Police Department.

CREDIT: ISP

"The Illinois State Police will continue to show our presence here in the Chicagoland area and throughout the state," stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "I am proud of the efforts of all agencies, ISP units and officers involved, especially K-9 Kobra and his handler."

Advertisement

K9 Kobra recently celebrated his two-year anniversary with the Illinois State Police.