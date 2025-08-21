Kamala Harris announces 15-city book tour, Chicago stop set for October

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris is hitting the road this fall for a 15-city book tour. Harris will make a stop in Chicago Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 22.



What we know:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is hitting the road this fall for a 15-city book tour for the release of her upcoming memoir, 107 days.

The tour begins Sept. 24 in New York and will make a stop in Chicago on Oct. 11 at the Auditorium Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., with each purchase including a copy of the book.

The backstory:

Harris, who served as vice president from 2021 to 2025, was the first woman in U.S. history to hold office. The book promises a candid inside look at her time in office and her 2024 presidential campaign, which she describes as one of the most consequential and chaotic in American history.

What's next:

VIP packages will include a meet-and-greet and a signed copy of the book.

More information and tickets can be found online.