Kamala Harris announces 15-city book tour, Chicago stop set for October
What we know:
CHICAGO - Former Vice President Kamala Harris is hitting the road this fall for a 15-city book tour for the release of her upcoming memoir, 107 days.
The tour begins Sept. 24 in New York and will make a stop in Chicago on Oct. 11 at the Auditorium Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., with each purchase including a copy of the book.
The backstory:
Harris, who served as vice president from 2021 to 2025, was the first woman in U.S. history to hold office. The book promises a candid inside look at her time in office and her 2024 presidential campaign, which she describes as one of the most consequential and chaotic in American history.
What's next:
VIP packages will include a meet-and-greet and a signed copy of the book.
More information and tickets can be found online.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation.