Kamala Harris nears VP decision, Pritzker reportedly out of contention

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to announce her running mate, with speculation intensifying around two finalists: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Despite endorsements from Illinois business, labor, and pro-abortion groups, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is reportedly no longer in the running.

Rumors swirled Monday about Harris's impending decision, with some reports suggesting she has already chosen her running mate, while others indicate the decision may come down to the last minute.

"The old saying still stands: those who know ain't talking, and those who are talking don't know," said Democratic strategist Pete Giangreco.

Political analysts note that Shapiro and Walz represent moderate voices in the Democratic Party.

"Overwhelmingly these are moderates in the party; they are not members of the progressive caucus, the far left wing of the Democratic Party," said William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago.

Giangreco emphasized that communication skills and likability are crucial factors in selecting a running mate.

"They've both demonstrated they're real good communicators — Walz has branded the Republican Party as weird, and it is," Giangreco said.

Shapiro, who is relatively popular in Pennsylvania—a key swing state with 19 electoral votes—has faced criticism from the far left for his support of Israel, despite being critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There's been more opposition research dumped on Shapiro than all the other candidates combined, most of it coming from the Republican side. They don't want to face Shapiro," Giangreco added.

Meanwhile, Walz is praised for his blue-collar appeal.

"He comes across as that avuncular uncle, a guy you'd wanna hang out with, and I think he's been good," Giangreco said.

The official decision is expected to be announced Tuesday morning. Harris is scheduled to appear with her running mate choice in Pennsylvania, fueling speculation that Shapiro may be the likely pick, though nothing has been confirmed.