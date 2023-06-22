Kane Area Rehabilitation overwhelmed with injured fawns

Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife (KARE) is asking for donations to help several injured deer in their care.

The wildlife center said many of the fawns were believed to be hit by cars and left for dead.

The fawns have multiple fractures and require a lot of vet care. They said they're going through a ton of deer formula and are scared their supplies may run out soon.

The non-profit said they have never had so many fawns and it's getting expensive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fawns going through rehab in Kane County. (Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife).

KARE is raising money through Facebook to fund the rehabilitation of at least nine baby deer.

They have already raised over $4,000.