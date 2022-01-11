Kane County Adult Justice Center resident dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

A 66-year-old Kane County Adult Justice Center resident died after being found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

At about 4:56 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's Corrections Officers noticed an unresponsive man in his cell during rounds of a cell block, authorities said.

One of the officers called for assistance and began CPR. Other officers responded and brought an AED to the scene.

Though the AED was used by officers, it did not resuscitate the jail resident.

Officers continued CPR until Fox River and Countryside Fire Department paramedics arrived. Paramedics were able to revive a pulse before transporting the resident to a hospital, where he died a short time later, authorities said.

The deceased has been identified as Luis A. Gonzalez — a 66-year-old man from Chicago.

He had been held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center since June 22 of last year. He was being held on a $100,000 blond for criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

According to authorities, Gonzalez had pre-existing medical conditions, was not vaccinated against COVID-19, was non-symptomatic and last tested negative for COVID on Dec. 10, 2021.

The death is being investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.