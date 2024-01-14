Kane County deputies see surge of cars in ditches during harsh winter weather

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is having a busy Sunday after receiving call after call for vehicles stuck in ditches during the frigid weather conditions.

"It's -9 degrees currently and since midnight, deputies have responded to on average, PER HOUR, six vehicles in ditches," the sheriff's office said on social media. "The vehicles in ditches or sides of roads are preventing our plows from clearing the roads of these dangerous drifts."

Kane County is one of several counties that is under a wind chill advisory until 12 p.m. Monday.

If you are out on the roads tonight or tomorrow, deputies are reminding drivers to allow extra travel time and to be prepared in case you get stuck.

"Be prepared with a full tank of fuel, charged cell phone and warm clothing," the sheriff's office said.

Freezing temperatures are expected to remain for most of the week.

