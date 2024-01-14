Expand / Collapse search
Chicago weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect amid dangerously cold temperatures

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Wind chills hit dangerous low

It feels like -20 to -40 degrees outside depending on where you are in Chicagoland. As these dangerously cold temperatures rock the area, Fox's Mark Strehl takes us back to the coldest day on record in Chicago: Jan. 20, 1985.

CHICAGO - Several warnings and advisories went into effect across Chicago and the suburbs overnight as dangerously cold temperatures continue to drop this morning. 

Wind chills are generally 30 to 40 below zero this morning.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Central Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County until 12 p.m. Sunday. 

The Wind Chill Warning for DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County will expire on Monday at noon. 

Several of the above counties were issued a Wind Chill Advisory from Sunday at noon until Wednesday at 9 a.m. 

A complete list of the warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) can be found HERE

The NWS says strong west winds will continue to cause blowing and drifting on many roadways Sunday. 

If you're taking your dog out over the next few days, keep it short. This is the morning for sweaters and booties. 

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes. 

The NWS says you should limit your time outdoors, cover all exposed skin, bring pets indoors and let faucets drip slowly. 

There are several warming centers open. Some are offering refuge 24 hours, 7 days a week. Click HERE for a map of warming centers near you. 