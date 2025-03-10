2 killed, 2 hurt in four-vehicle crash after truck swerves to avoid deer in Kane County

The Brief Two people died, and two others were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Kane County Sunday night. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 swerved to avoid a deer, leading to a chain-reaction collision. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities said.



Two people were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night at the intersection of Plank Road and Switzer Road in Kane County, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 9:43 p.m. when a red Ford F150, traveling west on Plank Road, attempted to avoid a deer in the road.

The driver was unable to avoid the animal and swerved into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a landscaping vehicle before hitting a white GMC Sierra head-on.

The Sierra was hauling a trailer and skid steer, officials said.

The Ford F150 was then struck by a red Dodge Ram, and the impact caused the Ford to catch fire.

Authorities said the driver, an 18-year-old man, was trapped in the burning vehicle but was rescued after his window was broken. He sufferd serious burns and fractures and was airlifted to Loyola Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The white GMC Sierra had three occupants, and two were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 31-year-old Erick Garcia-Porcayo and 25-year-old Rosalio Porcayo-Porcayo.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the landscaping vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

The Dodge Ram was driven by a 30-year-old man, who was also not injured, authorities said.

What's next:

The Kane County Sheriff’s Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available.