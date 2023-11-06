Kane County man ejected from truck in Monday morning crash

A 37-year-old Kane County man was critically injured after being ejected from a pick-up truck in a single vehicle crash in Rutland Township early Monday.

James Oury, of Gilberts, was driving a 2012 silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck south on McCornack Road around 1:16 a.m., according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff's office. Investigators determined the truck left the road, struck a tree and rolled over at least one time.

Officials said Oury was ejected from the truck and sustained "significant injuries," including head and shoulder fractures. Oury's cell phone alerted authorities to the crash, and he was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was listed in critical condition.

He was later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge due to the severity of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said it was not immediately clear what caused Oury's truck to leave the roadway. The Kane County sheriff's office are working to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and whether charges will be filed.