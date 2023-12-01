Kane County man sentenced to 26 years for predatory sexual assault

A Montgomery man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors say Gerardo Silva, 40, sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 on multiple occasions between February 2020 and January 2021.

He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

In addition to the prison term, Silva must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Silva will receive credit for the 843 days served in Kane County Jail.