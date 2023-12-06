Suburban mom accidentally strikes son with vehicle, killing him: KCSO

An Elgin mother accidentally killed her adult son on Wednesday while repositioning a vehicle on the driveway, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 11N200 block of Romeo Drive in Plato Township for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 85-year-old Justine Ackmann was moving a 2016 black Lincoln SUV in the driveway of the home when her foot slipped off the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to move forward and strike her son who was walking in front of the vehicle.

The son, identified as 63-year-old Steven Ackmann of Hampshire, sustained life-threatening injuries. First responders rendered aid at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office says it is unknown at this time how fast the vehicle may have been going before and during the crash. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed.

No charges have been filed for now. The investigation is ongoing.