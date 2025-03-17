Kane County launches new unit to combat human trafficking

The Brief Kane County has created a Human Exploitation Unit to investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases. The initiative is backed by a $1 million state grant and led by Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. The unit will focus on both legal action and victim support, urging the public to report suspicious activity.



Kane County officials are ramping up efforts to combat human trafficking with a new specialized unit aimed at tackling both sex and labor trafficking.

The initiative, announced Monday, is designed to shift how these cases are handled, focusing on prosecution and victim support.

What we know:

The newly formed Human Exploitation Unit will target human trafficking cases, an issue that has often been misclassified in the past.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser is spearheading the effort, emphasizing the need for law enforcement and victim advocates to work together.

The initiative is supported by a $1 million state grant, providing the necessary resources to investigate trafficking cases more effectively. Mosser pointed to a recent sting operation in St. Charles, which resulted in the arrests of five individuals for trafficking-related crimes, as proof that the problem exists locally.

"We know this is happening in Kane County," Mosser said. "That’s really what we’re looking to do—to have specialized police officers and investigators who know what trafficking is, what signs there are, and how we can address it. Having resources available for victims is huge to be able to give them back their voices and help them heal."

What's next:

Officials say the unit will focus on both bringing traffickers to justice and ensuring survivors receive the help they need. They are calling on the public to report any signs of trafficking, emphasizing that awareness and community involvement are key to stopping these crimes.