Kane County school to go remote after 37 students test positive for COVID-19

A Kane County school will observe an ‘adaptive pause’ starting Oct. 12 to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, school officials said Friday.

Hampshire High School, located at 1600 Big Timber Road in Hampshire, has had a total of 37 positive student cases since Sept. 28.

Students will not be allowed on campus for in-person instruction during this pause and will transition to remote learning until Oct. 22.

Students will return to in-person instruction starting Monday, Oct. 25.

For Friday's football game, players will be allowed to play per the required testing protocols. Marching band and dance will participate as scheduled utilizing COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the school said.

Only immediate family members of students who are on the team or participating in marching band or dance will be allowed as spectators. They will be required to wear a mask.

During the entirety of the pause, athletes will need to test for COVID-19 before each practice and each game, the school said.

Those who do not test for COVID-19 will not be eligible to participate in athletics throughout the two-week adaptive pause.

