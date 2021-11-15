Kane County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man who wandered away without shoes or a coat

article

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with mental illness who left his home early Monday without shoes or a coat.

Cordell Wilson, 51, walked away from Reckinger Road in Aurora Township around 4 a.m. Monday.

He is 5'10", 170 pounds, with black hair and brown hair. He has autism and schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms, a white T-shirt, and no shoes running southwest near McClure Road and Reckinger Road.

If you see him, call 911 and keep an eye on him until police arrive.

