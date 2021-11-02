Kane County traffic stop yields bust of fentanyl, meth disguised as other drugs

The Kane County Sheriff's Office has taken a few pounds of dangerous drugs off the streets.

During a traffic a stop last week, detectives found what appeared to be prescription OxyContin and Adderall. However, it turned out to actually be fentanyl and meth.

The drugs were mislabeled to try to hide the illegal drugs from postal workers and police. But it didn't work this time.

Sheriff Ron Hain says meth is making a return to the area, but fentanyl is the most dangerous drug they are dealing with because it is tied to every single opioid overdose death that they are experiencing in the region.

However, the sheriff says they are making progress.

"From investigations like this on the police side … to our programming that we do in our correctional center that has been able to drop the opioid overdose deaths of the formerly incarcerated by 89 percent over the last few years," Hain said. "We're making a strong dent here, but there is such a massive constant influx of this narcotic that it's a daily effort to curb it."

The sheriff says other law enforcement agencies give them tips about where and how the drugs are coming in, which allows them to make the bust.