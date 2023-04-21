Kane County looks to allow patio dining with pets

Kane County is looking ahead to the dog days of summer and reviewing a change that would allow dogs to dine out at restaurants.

The Daily Herald reports that county health officials are now working on guidelines for outdoor dining and pets.

Those may include the outdoor areas having their own entry and exit points, so the animals don't have to come through the restaurant.

The guidelines will be presented to the Kane County Board Committee next month with the goal to enact the new rules by next year.