Kankakee County home invaders zip-tied victim, stole electronics, guns from home

The Brief Three men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in rural Kankakee County. The suspects allegedly tied up the homeowner, and stole electronics, cash and guns from the residence.



Three men were arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in rural Kankakee County, about 60 miles south of Chicago, on Monday.

Marcus Phelan, 41, of Kankakee, James Schoeberl II, 38, of St. Anne, and Ryan McManimen, 29, of Bourbonnais, were all charged with home invasion.

Phelan was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Morgan County, Illinois.

Marcus Phelan, 41, of Kankakee, James Schoeberl II, 38, of St. Anne, and Ryan McManimen, 29, of Bourbonnais, were all charged with home invasion. | Kankakee County Sheriff's Office

Kankakee home invasion

What we know:

Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on North Pearl Street shortly after noon on Monday in response to the home invasion.

The homeowner told deputies one of the suspects posed as an Uber Eats representative as they approached the door. As the homeowner engaged with one of the suspects, the other two forced their way inside.

They then allegedly restrained the homeowner with zip-ties and ransacked the home. They also stole electronics, cash, and multiple guns, including handguns and rifles, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested the three suspects and recovered multiple stolen items.

All three suspects were being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center while they await their detention hearing.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said, "I want to commend our investigators for their outstanding work in quickly, identifying and apprehending these individuals. The ability to recover stolen property – including dangerous firearms – and bring these suspects into custody so swiftly is a testament to their dedication."