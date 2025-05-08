Kankakee mourns George Ryan, former Illinois governor who rose from local roots

The Brief Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan was remembered in his hometown of Kankakee as a devoted family man and bipartisan political leader during a funeral service Thursday. Ryan, who died at 91, rose from pharmacist to governor, but his career was later overshadowed by a corruption scandal that led to prison time. Attendees also praised his decision to suspend the death penalty in Illinois, citing his concerns about fairness in the justice system.



Kankakee residents joined Illinois political veterans on Thursday to honor former Gov. George Ryan at a funeral service held at Asbury United Methodist Church in his hometown.

What we know:

Though Ryan achieved statewide political fame, many in Kankakee remembered him simply as a family man.

"He was a good husband. He loved his family," said Pastor Scott Henley, who presided over the funeral service. "And that’s what we’re going to try to remember today and celebrate."

The former governor’s family, including his four daughters and son, arrived at the memorial service after laying Ryan to rest at a private internment service in the morning.

Ryan was 91 years old when he passed away last week. He got his start as a pharmacist in Kankakee, then moved into politics, eventually becoming a Republican House speaker, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State and finally Illinois' governor.

"There aren’t too many Republicans in Illinois," said political analyst Thom Serafin, who attended the funeral. "But this guy went from local all the way to the top in Illinois. So there was something there."

Ryan's Legacy:

Ryan was remembered as an old-school politician and a dealmaker who could work with both sides of the aisle.

"In those days, we would work together," said former Cook County Democratic powerhouse Joe Berrios, who served in the legislature. "We’d go out and hang out together. We’d go out and talk to each other about what’s going on in Springfield and what they needed in their district."

Ryan’s legacy is tarnished by the licenses for bribes scandal, which landed him in federal prison for a number of years. But he was also remembered Thursday for suspending Illinois’ death penalty, a political about-face prompted by problems in the justice system.

"It wasn’t that he was an opposition to the death penalty," said Ryan’s longtime friend Hedy Ratner. "He was in opposition to what is unfair."