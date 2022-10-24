Kankakee School District Board votes to fire teacher accused of using racial slur against student

The Kankakee School District Board voted unanimously Monday night to fire a teacher who is accused of using a racial slur toward a student.

After the incident, the teacher had been put on paid-leave — pending an investigation.

The school says the teacher called the student the slur following a "minor argument."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The video is a system of a much larger societal issue," Kankakee School District 111 Supt. Dr. Genevra A. Walters said in a statement. "Although this is a disheartening situation for our students, families and public education, the root of the problem must be addressed in a systemic way. In light of the circumstances, we are proud of how the students handled the situation."

Administrators at the high school said they reviewed several videos of the incident and took statements from students who were in the classroom.

The meeting began Monday at 7 p.m., and an hour later, the teacher had been terminated.