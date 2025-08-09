2 shot in Kankakee after dispute over parking spot, police say
KANKAKEE, Ill. - Two people, a woman and a boy, were shot and injured during an argument over a parking spot late Thursday night in south suburban Kankakee.
The shooting happened at the Crestlane Apartments at 200 Crestlane Drive, according to the Kankakee Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where a large and "agitated" crowd had gathered.
Police learned two people, a boy and a woman, had been shot and taken to local hospitals by private vehicles before officers arrived.
The dispute began over a parking space between apartment residents, which escalated to involve multiple people and someone firing a gun.
The juvenile victim was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital for advanced medical care.
Police detained two individuals while questioning witnesses. They also found a gun in an apartment with occupants who did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.
Investigators identified a suspect in the shooting and were working to find the person, police said on Friday.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify the ages or conditions of the victims.
What they're saying:
Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell released a statement on the incident.
"This was a reckless act of violence that endangered numerous lives, including that of a younger child," Kidwell said. "Our officers responded swiftly, secured the scene, and worked through the night to identify those responsible."
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.