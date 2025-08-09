2 shot in Kankakee after dispute over parking spot, police say

The Brief Two people, a woman and a boy, were shot during an argument over a parking spot in suburban Kankakee on Thursday. Police identified a suspect but were still trying to locate the person. It was unclear the exact condition of the victims.



Two people, a woman and a boy, were shot and injured during an argument over a parking spot late Thursday night in south suburban Kankakee.

The shooting happened at the Crestlane Apartments at 200 Crestlane Drive, according to the Kankakee Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where a large and "agitated" crowd had gathered.

Police learned two people, a boy and a woman, had been shot and taken to local hospitals by private vehicles before officers arrived.

The dispute began over a parking space between apartment residents, which escalated to involve multiple people and someone firing a gun.

The juvenile victim was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital for advanced medical care.

Police detained two individuals while questioning witnesses. They also found a gun in an apartment with occupants who did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Investigators identified a suspect in the shooting and were working to find the person, police said on Friday.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the ages or conditions of the victims.

What they're saying:

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell released a statement on the incident.

"This was a reckless act of violence that endangered numerous lives, including that of a younger child," Kidwell said. "Our officers responded swiftly, secured the scene, and worked through the night to identify those responsible."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.