Kansas City Chiefs’ BJ Thompson stable after cardiac event: Reports

article

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson suffered a cardiac event on Thursday, prompting the team to cancel all activities for the day, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Thompson also reportedly had a seizure, according to multiple reports.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Chiefs planned to wrap up their voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, but a team spokesperson said the practice would now be pushed to Friday after Thompson’s medical emergency.

Coach Andy Reid and other players plan to address reporters on Friday.

The 25-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year's draft. The only game Thompson appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot and the game's outcome was meaningless. Thompson had two tackles in that game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.