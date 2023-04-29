Karen Sakata: Woman reported missing from Goose Island

article

Chicago police are searching for a woman reported missing from Chicago's North Side Saturday morning.

Karen Sakata, 76, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Street in the Goose Island neighborhood.

Police say Sakata was last heard from on Sunday, April 23. She was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Sakata is Asian, she has gray hair, brown eyes, weighs about 110 lbs. and is 5-foot-tall.

She likes to ride the CTA and may be in need of medical assistance.

If anyone has any information about this individual, contact Area Three SVU detectives at (312) 744-8266.