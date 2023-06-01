Karol G adds Soldier Field show to 'Mañana Será Bonito' tour
CHICAGO - Global pop star Karol G has added a show at Soldier Field to her upcoming 15-stop U.S. stadium tour.
The Colombian singer, known for hits such as "Provenza," and "TQG," will be performing songs from her fourth album, "Mañana Será Bonito," which the tour is named after.
Fans can register now through Sunday for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate ion the presale on June 7.
Cash App cardholders are also eligible to sign up for a presale. Click here for more details.
Limited tickets will also be available during a general sale starting on June 9 at 12 p.m. on TicketMaster.com.
Mañana Será Bonito Tour dates
- Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Mon Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
- Sat Aug 19 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
- Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Sat Aug 26 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Thu Aug 31 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl
- Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Fri Sep 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- Thu Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
- Sun Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium