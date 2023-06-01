Karol G adds Soldier Field show to 'Mañana Será Bonito' tour

article

Global pop star Karol G has added a show at Soldier Field to her upcoming 15-stop U.S. stadium tour.

The Colombian singer, known for hits such as "Provenza," and "TQG," will be performing songs from her fourth album, "Mañana Será Bonito," which the tour is named after.

Fans can register now through Sunday for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate ion the presale on June 7.

Cash App cardholders are also eligible to sign up for a presale. Click here for more details.

Limited tickets will also be available during a general sale starting on June 9 at 12 p.m. on TicketMaster.com.

Mañana Será Bonito Tour dates