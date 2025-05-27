Kayson Flowers death: Vigil planned for 2-month-old Chicago boy who died of child abuse

The Brief A vigil will be held Tuesday evening for Kayson Flowers, a 2-month-old boy whose death has been ruled a homicide. Kayson died after reportedly spending a week with his father; he returned unresponsive and bruised. The investigation is ongoing, and tips can be submitted to police anonymously.



A South Side community will gather Tuesday evening to remember 2-month-old Kayson Flowers, who died last month after family says he was returned to his mother unresponsive.

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department said they were alerted to the situation in late April after the baby was found unresponsive at a home in the 200 block of West 106th Street. The child was taken by family members to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner later determined Kayson died from multiple injuries related to child abuse. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to Roseland Christian Ministries, Kayson's mother, Kayla Flowers, allowed her son to spend a week with his father starting April 19. When the father returned the baby on April 28, he told her Kayson was asleep in his car seat/stroller.

Soon after, Kayla reportedly discovered that her son was not asleep but unresponsive—black and blue. Detectives later told the family Kayson had been dead for six to eight hours before he was returned.

Kayson Flowers | Roseland Christian Ministries

Roseland Christian Ministries, where Kayson and his family were members, is organizing Tuesday’s vigil to honor his life and call for justice. It will be held at Roseland Christian Ministries, beginning at 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

Chicago police have not announced any charges in the case.

What's next:

The investigation into Kayson’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact one of CPD's anonymous tip lines:

833-408-0069

312-746-7330

Or text CPDTIP to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form.