Kennedy Expressway construction project's final phase underway

The Brief The final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project is underway today. The two outbound I-90/94 lanes will close from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway. Work on the expressway is expected to last until around Thanksgiving.



The start of the final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project was already impacting drivers early Tuesday morning as work got underway.

The inbound express lanes are going to be pointed outbound until the end of the project, which is expected to be around Thanksgiving.

Expressway works begin

What we know:

The two outbound I-90/94 lanes will close from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway.

The closure of the reversible mid-gate entrance and exit means drivers who enter the express lanes cannot exit until they reach the Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Anyone trying to get to O’Hare International Airport is advised to stick to the local lanes as the expressway won’t take them there. IDOT said they’re using signage at Foster to help motorists get back to the Kennedy.

The whole project will involve repairing 19 bridges, repatching pavement and replacing overhead signs.

IDOT said there will be detailed signs guiding drivers through the construction area and all the changes.