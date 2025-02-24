Kennedy Expressway crash: 2 seriously injured in 3-car collision
CHICAGO - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-car crash Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.
The backstory:
The crash involved three vehicles around 2:38 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the I-94 split, according to Illinois State Police.
Two people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.
All northbound lanes were shut down for the investigation. No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.