Kennedy Expressway crash: 2 seriously injured in 3-car collision

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-car crash Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

The backstory:

The crash involved three vehicles around 2:38 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the I-94 split, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes were shut down for the investigation. No further information was provided.