Kennedy Expressway crash: 2 seriously injured in 3-car collision

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 24, 2025 6:11am CST
Chicago
Kennedy Expressway backed up due to three-car crash

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway.



    • Two people were critically injured in a three-car crash early Monday on the Kennedy Expressway. 
    • The crash shut down all northbound lanes for an investigation.

CHICAGO - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-car crash Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

Kennedy Expressway crash



The crash involved three vehicles around 2:38 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the I-94 split, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes were shut down for the investigation. No further information was provided.

The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.

