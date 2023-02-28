Kennedy Expressway to undergo major rehab starting March 20

A large chunk of the Kennedy Expressway is scheduled for construction beginning this March.

The rehabilitation will be from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street. Spanning from Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side to downtown.

It's scheduled to begin, weather permitting, on Monday, March 20. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are strongly encouraged.

The estimated $150 million project consists of rehabilitating 36 bridge structures and the Reversible Lane Access Control (REVLAC) system, replacing overhead sign-structures, installing new signage and modernized LED lights, pavement patching and structural painting.

Hubbard’s Cave, from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street, will be also be painted and new LED lighting installed.

The work will take place in three stages:

Construction begins on the inbound Kennedy. Motorists should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures.

The second stage is focused on the Reversible Express Lane. This will begin spring 2024 and is scheduled to end in fall 2024.

Lastly, the outbound Kennedy will be under construction from spring through fall 2025.