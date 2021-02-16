Kennedy Expy. express lanes remain closed for evening commute
CHICAGO - The express lanes of the Kennedy Expressway will remain closed for Tuesday evening’s commute as crews work to plow snow from overnight.
The express lanes were expected to reopen Wednesday morning after plows remove snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The lanes were closed Tuesday morning after the reversible gates were blocked by snow.
Nearly 18 inches of snow fell by Tuesday morning at Midway Airport, according to the National Weather Service.