Kenosha crime: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar

Two people were killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting outside of a Kenosha bar early Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.

Officers in the area heard shots fired, and multiple 911 calls were received, police said.

Four gunshot victims were located.

Two of the victims died, and two victims were hospitalized.

No additional information was released about the victims.

No suspects are in custody.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.