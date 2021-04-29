Kenosha police officers now wearing body cameras following Jacob Blake shooting last year
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Police officers in Kenosha are now wearing body cameras.
The department says officers are testing out body cameras in the field.
Police say it's an effort to be transparent, and the cameras will be used in training.
The Kenosha Council approved money for the cameras after the Jacob Blake shooting last year.
By the end of 2021, every officer should have a camera.