Kenosha police officers now wearing body cameras following Jacob Blake shooting last year

Police officers in Kenosha are now wearing body cameras.

The department says officers are testing out body cameras in the field.

MORE: Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis retiring after tumultuous year of police shooting and protests

Police say it's an effort to be transparent, and the cameras will be used in training.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Kenosha Council approved money for the cameras after the Jacob Blake shooting last year.

By the end of 2021, every officer should have a camera.

