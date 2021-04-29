Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police officers now wearing body cameras following Jacob Blake shooting last year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kenosha County
FOX 32 Chicago

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Police officers in Kenosha are now wearing body cameras. 

The department says officers are testing out body cameras in the field.

MORE: Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis retiring after tumultuous year of police shooting and protests

Police say it's an effort to be transparent, and the cameras will be used in training.

‘He’s doing awfully well for someone shot in the back seven times’: Uncle provides update on Jacob Blake

Jacob blake's family spoke exlusively with FOX 32&nbsp;as he moves to a Chicago rehab center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Kenosha Council approved money for the cameras after the Jacob Blake shooting last year.

By the end of 2021, every officer should have a camera.    
 