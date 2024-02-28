Kenwood Academy boys basketball shorthanded at regional semi-final match due to suspensions

Kenwood Academy's basketball team will be short-handed in their regional semi-final game on Wednesday night.

Several players are still suspended and the team's head coach and two assistant coaches are not allowed on the sidelines.

The battle to get back on the court is now in overtime.

Jaden Smith and Edwon Duling hope the IHSA works with them to find a solution.

The seniors say they want to finish out their final season, especially Edwon. He says he is losing out on college scholarships because scouts haven't seen him play.

"We really worked hard to, to get all the way to this moment and we just want to be out there," Edwon said.

Jaden will be playing basketball at Arizona State University.

RELATED: Kenwood Academy boys basketball advances to state tournament after 8 players, coaches ruled ineligible

The boys can't play because the CPS Inspector General's Office says several players used falsified documents or incorrect addresses to meet the residence requirements to attend the school.

Assistant Coach Donald Pittman is now leading the team. He says the CPS rules do not match the rules at the state level and need clarification.

"When people ask me, ‘Hey, you know, what did Kenwood do?’ I have a hard time trying to explain it because it's, you know, I was a head coach for over 20 years and to be a head coach and not have to not have experienced anything like this is insane," Pittman said.