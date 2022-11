A man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim, whose age is unknown, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Area One Detectives are investigating.