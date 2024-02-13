Man, 40, killed in Kenwood shooting

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Officers found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 12:43 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, according to CPD.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.