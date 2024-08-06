Kevin Hart coming to Chicago for 'Acting My Age' tour

Comedian Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age" tour will be making a stop in Chicago early next year.

Hart's performance will be at the Chicago Theatre on Jan. 3, 2025.

"'Acting my Age' is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Hart said in a press release.

The show will be a phone-free experience, so phones, smartwatches and accessories will not be permitted at the performance. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue, according to Live Nation.

Ticket presales begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. before the general sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. on Hart's website. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available for select dates.

KEVIN HART 2024 UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater - LATE SHOW

Sat Aug 24 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Sun Aug 25 - Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane Stadium*

Sat Aug 31 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino*

Sun Sep 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas*

Fri Sep 6 - York University, ON - The Bowl at Sobey’s Stadium*

Fri Sep 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat Sep 14 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sun Sep 15 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Fri Sep 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Sep 21 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Sep 22 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

Sun Sep 22 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall - LATE SHOW

Fri Sep 27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Sat Sep 28 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Sun Sep 29 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Sun Sep 29 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall - LATE SHOW

Sat Oct 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Sun Oct 06 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sat Oct 19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sun Oct 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri Oct 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre - LATE SHOW

Sun Oct 27 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 08 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Nov 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 10 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sat Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - LATE SHOW

Wed Dec 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

