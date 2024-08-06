Kevin Hart coming to Chicago for 'Acting My Age' tour
CHICAGO - Comedian Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age" tour will be making a stop in Chicago early next year.
Hart's performance will be at the Chicago Theatre on Jan. 3, 2025.
"'Acting my Age' is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Hart said in a press release.
The show will be a phone-free experience, so phones, smartwatches and accessories will not be permitted at the performance. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue, according to Live Nation.
Ticket presales begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. before the general sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. on Hart's website. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available for select dates.
Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age" tour
KEVIN HART 2024 UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
- Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater - LATE SHOW
- Sat Aug 24 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
- Sun Aug 25 - Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane Stadium*
- Sat Aug 31 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino*
- Sun Sep 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas*
- Fri Sep 6 - York University, ON - The Bowl at Sobey’s Stadium*
- Fri Sep 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Sat Sep 14 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Sun Sep 15 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Fri Sep 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- Sat Sep 21 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- Sun Sep 22 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
- Sun Sep 22 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall - LATE SHOW
- Fri Sep 27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- Sat Sep 28 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- Sun Sep 29 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
- Sun Sep 29 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall - LATE SHOW
- Sat Oct 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- Sun Oct 06 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- Fri Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Sat Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Sun Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Fri Oct 18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*
- Sat Oct 19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*
- Sun Oct 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Fri Oct 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
- Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
- Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre - LATE SHOW
- Sun Oct 27 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live
- Fri Nov 08 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- Sat Nov 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Sun Nov 10 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- Fri Nov 15 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
- Sat Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
- Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - LATE SHOW
- Wed Dec 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- Thu Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
KEVIN HART 2025 TOUR DATES - JUST ADDED:
- Fri Jan 03 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- Fri Jan 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Fri Jan 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- Fri Jan 24 – Buffalo, NY – Shea's Performing Arts Center
- Fri Jan 31 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
- Sat Feb 8 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
- Sat Feb 15 – Durham, NC – DPAC *
- Fri Feb 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Fri Mar 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Fri Mar 28 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore