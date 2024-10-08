Kevin Jackson freed: Wrongfully convicted Chicago man released from prison after 23 years

The Brief Kevin Jackson was released after serving 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit. His conviction was tied to alleged misconduct by former Chicago Police Sergeant Brian P. Forberg. Jackson’s release is seen as a major step in the fight against wrongful convictions and police misconduct in Chicago.



A Chicago man who spent 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit was released from prison on Tuesday.

Kevin Jackson's conviction was the result of alleged misconduct by former Chicago Police Department Sergeant Brian P. Forberg, who reportedly has been tied to multiple wrongful convictions.

Jackson was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked free from Western Illinois Correctional Center.

"Kevin’s release is a huge victory, and it has reassured us that when we fight, we win," Jasmine Smith, co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said in a statement.

In 2003, Jackson was convicted of a shooting in which the victim himself said Jackson wasn't the gunman, according to the organization. Jackson’s case has drawn attention due to the lack of physical evidence and the fact that key witnesses recanted, stating they were coerced by Forberg.

"Kevin isn’t the first, nor will he be the last person we free. Our fight won’t stop until all our people are free and all those who hold up this racist system are held accountable for their crimes," Smith said.

The organization is pushing for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to exonerate all people convicted of crimes tied to Forberg before she leaves office at the end of the year.