Chicago area man detained by ICE to be released to donate kidney to brother

The Chicago area man who was detained by ICE as he was preparing to donate his kidney to his ailing brother will be released to undergo the lifesaving procedure.

The agency said Jose Gregorio Gonzalez will be released to be able to donate his kidney to his brother, Jose Alfredo Gonzalez, who is experiencing 100% kidney failure, according to The Resurrection Project, a Chicago nonprofit.

The backstory:

Gregorio Gonzalez was detained by ICE on March 3 while he was accompanying his brother to a dialysis appointment.

Local organizers and elected officials have advocated for his release to be allowed to donate his kidney.

An initial request for release was denied even though ICE knew about his plan to donate and let him stay in the U.S. under supervision last year.

Gonzalez's attorney said he has no criminal record and had been complying with federal requirements since he entered the country.

What they're saying:

"This marks a victory for humanity and compassion," said Erendira Rendón, of The Resurrection Project. "ICE will temporarily release Jose Gregorio Gonzalez, allowing him to save his brother's life through kidney donation. This decision recognizes that our fundamental human rights transcend immigration status and that our communities have the power to demand that our humanity be recognized. We are grateful to everyone who stood with the Gonzalez family and our broader immigrant community as we fought to correct this grave injustice."