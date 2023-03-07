Kierra Coles case: Family demands answers, ups reward for info in postal worker's disappearance

Family and friends of a Chicago postal worker who has been missing for over four years gathered Tuesday to call for more information on her disappearance.

Kierra Coles was last seen on Oct. 2, 2018 when she was pregnant at the time.

She reportedly went to withdraw $400 from an ATM, and her car was driven back home, but police said Coles was not inside. Her purse, cellphone, and lunch were still inside the vehicle.

Coles is described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Police have said they suspect she is the victim of foul play. They said her case remains a high-risk missing persons investigation.

Family and activists are gathering on the South Side at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to announce a monetary reward for information on her whereabouts. They are also calling on the FBI to intervene in the investigation.

Currently, a $68,000 reward is being offered for information leading an arrest and conviction in Coles' disappearance.