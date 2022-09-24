Family of missing Chicago woman Kierra Coles marks her 30th birthday

On Saturday, the family of missing Chicago woman Kierra Coles marked her 30th birthday.

Coles disappeared almost 4 years ago, on October 2, 2018. She was pregnant at the time. She reportedly went to withdraw $400 from an ATM, and her car was driven back home, but police said Coles was not inside.

"Every year, I pray I don’t have to do this again, but here I am doing it again and there still will be no answers after this," said her mother, Karen Phillips, at the event in Pilsen on Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Coles is described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Police have said they suspect she is the victim of foul play. They said her case remains a high-risk missing persons investigation.

There is a $25,000 reward for answers.