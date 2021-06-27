Missing woman Kierra Coles: Family ups reward to $45,000 for Chicago postal worker last seen in 2018

The reward in the case of missing Chicago woman Kierra Coles is now $45,000.

Coles is a postal worker. She was last seen in October, 2018, on surveillance video leaving her South Side home near 81st and Vernon. She was three months pregnant at the time.

"Everything goes through your mind. What if it's this? What if it's that? What if this has happened? What if that happened? We just don't know," said Coles' mom, Karen Phillips. "To feel like your child could be harmed every day... that is torture to yourself."

Coles' family hopes the increased reward will bring new leads in the case.

Anyone with information on this missing person case is asked to call Chicago Police.

