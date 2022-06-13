Kierra Coles case: Chicago police release video about postal worker's disappearance

Chicago police are keeping a missing postal worker's case in the spotlight, three-and-a-half years after she vanished.

On Monday, CPD released a video about the cold case of Kierra Coles and are again asking the public for any information that might help find her.

"Even if you think it's nothing, it could be something. You could be the one to bring Kierra home," police in the video said.

The day Coles was last seen leaving her home, a sick call was placed to the post office where she worked. However, her car was later found near her apartment with her purse, her cellphone, and her lunch still inside.

Police suspect foul play in her disappearance.

A $45,000 reward is being offered for information.

Coles was pregnant at the time she vanished.